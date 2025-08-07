Preview: TeraWulf's Earnings

TeraWulf WULF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TeraWulf to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

TeraWulf bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TeraWulf's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.03 -0.03 0.01 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.08 -0.06 -0.03 Price Change % -9.0% 16.0% -14.000000000000002% -7.000000000000001%

Tracking TeraWulf's Stock Performance

Shares of TeraWulf were trading at $5.15 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on TeraWulf

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TeraWulf.

With 3 analyst ratings, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $5.67, indicating a potential 10.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Five9, Cipher Mining and LiveRamp Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential 566.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cipher Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 16.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LiveRamp Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential 747.96% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Five9, Cipher Mining and LiveRamp Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TeraWulf Buy -18.92% $9.85M -31.00% Five9 Buy 12.37% $155.40M 0.17% Cipher Mining Outperform 1.71% $19.76M -5.50% LiveRamp Holdings Buy 9.82% $130.79M -0.66%

Key Takeaway:

TeraWulf ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with -18.92%, while its peers range from -18.92% to 12.37%. For Gross Profit, TeraWulf is at the bottom with -$31.00%, compared to peers with -31.00% to 0.17%. In terms of Return on Equity, TeraWulf is at the bottom with -5.50%, while its peers range from -5.50% to 0.17%.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining TeraWulf's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -178.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -31.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

