Uncovering Potential: Under Armour's Earnings Preview

Under Armour UAA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Under Armour will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Under Armour bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.03 0.2 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.08 0.08 0.3 0.01 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% -13.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Under Armour's Stock

Shares of Under Armour were trading at $6.73 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Under Armour

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Under Armour.

The consensus rating for Under Armour is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.18, there's a potential 6.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Columbia Sportswear, Kontoor Brands and Capri Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Columbia Sportswear, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 687.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $87.0, suggesting a potential 1192.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Capri Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential 185.59% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Columbia Sportswear, Kontoor Brands and Capri Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Under Armour Neutral -11.38% $550.78M -3.48% Columbia Sportswear Neutral -22.25% $396.06M -0.61% Kontoor Brands Outperform -1.32% $295.64M 10.37% Capri Holdings Neutral -15.37% $631M -89.83%

Key Takeaway:

Under Armour ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Under Armour Better

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Under Armour's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Under Armour's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

