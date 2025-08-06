Preview: SANUWAVE Health's Earnings

SANUWAVE Health SNWV is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SANUWAVE Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

SANUWAVE Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at SANUWAVE Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.66 -1.11 -6.49 3.75 Price Change % -5.0% 18.0% 14.000000000000002% 4.0%

Market Performance of SANUWAVE Health's Stock

Shares of SANUWAVE Health were trading at $35.0 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 452.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

