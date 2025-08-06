August 6, 2025 4:04 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Ready Capital's Earnings

Ready Capital RC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ready Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Ready Capital is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.36 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.71% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.21 0.23 0.24
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.03 -0.28 0.07
Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ready Capital were trading at $4.18 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
