Examining the Future: Papa John's International's Earnings Outlook

Papa John's International PZZA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Papa John's International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds Papa John's International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Papa John's International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.50 0.42 0.55 EPS Actual 0.36 0.63 0.43 0.61 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Papa John's International Share Price Analysis

Shares of Papa John's International were trading at $40.17 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

