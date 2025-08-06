LifeStance Health Gr's Earnings Outlook

LifeStance Health Gr LFST is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that LifeStance Health Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds LifeStance Health Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 5.44% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LifeStance Health Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual 0 -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Performance of LifeStance Health Gr Shares

Shares of LifeStance Health Gr were trading at $3.89 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on LifeStance Health Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LifeStance Health Gr.

The consensus rating for LifeStance Health Gr is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $8.5, there's a potential 118.51% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Premier, Pediatrix Medical Group and Addus HomeCare, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Premier, with an average 1-year price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential 482.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pediatrix Medical Group, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 362.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Addus HomeCare, with an average 1-year price target of $141.0, suggesting a potential 3524.68% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Premier, Pediatrix Medical Group and Addus HomeCare are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LifeStance Health Gr Buy 10.83% $109.79M 0.05% Premier Neutral -8.88% $193.17M 1.67% Pediatrix Medical Group Neutral -7.42% $102.64M 2.67% Addus HomeCare Outperform 3.47% $107.68M 2.19%

Key Takeaway:

LifeStance Health Gr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know LifeStance Health Gr Better

LifeStance Health Group Inc is a mental healthcare company that operates as a provider of outpatient mental health services, spanning psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological and neuropsychological testing, and individual, family and group therapy. The group y has a single operating and reportable segment of mental health services.

Breaking Down LifeStance Health Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LifeStance Health Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: LifeStance Health Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LifeStance Health Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): LifeStance Health Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: LifeStance Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for LifeStance Health Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.