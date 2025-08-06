August 6, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Akebia Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.67% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Akebia Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.08 -0.06 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.10 -0.10 -0.04
Price Change % -3.0% 34.0% 4.0% -7.000000000000001%

Akebia Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics were trading at $3.72 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 213.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
