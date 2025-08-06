Exploring Spectrum Brands Holdings's Earnings Expectations

Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spectrum Brands Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

The announcement from Spectrum Brands Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.73, leading to a 3.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Spectrum Brands Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 0.92 1.07 1.21 EPS Actual 0.68 1.02 0.97 1.10 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -6.0% -3.0%

Performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Shares

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings were trading at $54.21 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Spectrum Brands Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Spectrum Brands Holdings.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $71.67, suggesting a potential 32.21% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energizer Hldgs, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Energizer Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $27.44, suggesting a potential 49.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WD-40, with an average 1-year price target of $300.0, suggesting a potential 453.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential 58.03% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Energizer Hldgs, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spectrum Brands Holdings Buy -5.96% $253.40M 0.05% Energizer Hldgs Neutral 3.41% $399.70M 96.81% WD-40 Buy 1.21% $88.11M 8.38% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 0.86% $226M 3.42%

Key Takeaway:

Spectrum Brands Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, and Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Spectrum Brands Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Spectrum Brands Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Spectrum Brands Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Spectrum Brands Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

