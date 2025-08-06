August 6, 2025 2:09 PM 1 min read

A Preview Of Sabre's Earnings

Sabre SABR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sabre will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Sabre's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabre's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.10 -0.03 -0.08
EPS Actual 0 -0.08 -0.04 -0.05
Price Change % 3.0% 9.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Sabre Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sabre were trading at $2.98 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Momentum
29.40
Growth
20.02
Quality
N/A
Value
35.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
