Preview: Relay Therapeutics's Earnings

Relay Therapeutics RLAY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48.

Investors in Relay Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Relay Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.55 -0.77 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.45 -0.63 -0.69 Price Change % -5.0% -13.0% -2.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Relay Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Relay Therapeutics were trading at $3.53 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

