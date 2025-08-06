August 6, 2025 2:08 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: RealReal's Earnings Forecast

RealReal REAL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RealReal will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in RealReal are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 30.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RealReal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.09 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.09 -0.13
Price Change % -31.0% -19.0% 20.0% -23.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal were trading at $5.71 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

REAL
REALThe RealReal Inc
$5.47-4.20%

Overview
