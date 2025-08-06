Earnings Outlook For Warby Parker

Warby Parker WRBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Warby Parker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The market awaits Warby Parker's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.23% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Warby Parker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.03 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.06 -0.03 -0.06 Price Change % -5.0% 2.0% 1.0% -6.0%

Tracking Warby Parker's Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker were trading at $24.35 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

