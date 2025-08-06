Insights into Tegna's Upcoming Earnings

Tegna TGNA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tegna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in Tegna are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tegna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 1.18 0.86 0.48 EPS Actual 0.37 1.21 0.94 0.50 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -3.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tegna were trading at $16.36 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tegna

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tegna.

Tegna has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $20.5, the consensus suggests a potential 25.31% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sinclair, AMC Networks and E W Scripps, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 20.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for AMC Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential 64.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for E W Scripps, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 75.55% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Sinclair, AMC Networks and E W Scripps, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tegna Buy -4.79% $239.06M 1.92% Sinclair Underperform -2.76% $358M -30.62% AMC Networks Underperform -6.91% $287.89M 2.20% E W Scripps Neutral -6.60% $207.24M -2.09%

Key Takeaway:

Tegna ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Tegna

Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has television stations and radio stations in approximately U.S. markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network, Twist, and Quest. Each television station also has a robust digital presence across online, mobile, connected television, and social platforms, reaching consumers on all devices and platforms used to consume news content. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscriptions, political advertising, and other services.

Understanding the Numbers: Tegna's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tegna's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tegna's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tegna's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tegna's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tegna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

