A Preview Of SharkNinja's Earnings

SharkNinja SN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SharkNinja to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Anticipation surrounds SharkNinja's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.68% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SharkNinja's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.28 1.14 0.61 EPS Actual 0.87 1.40 1.21 0.71 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% -3.0% 3.0%

SharkNinja Share Price Analysis

Shares of SharkNinja were trading at $115.45 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SharkNinja

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SharkNinja.

The consensus rating for SharkNinja is Buy, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $124.0 implies a potential 7.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Whirlpool and Helen Of Troy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Whirlpool, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, suggesting a potential 20.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helen Of Troy, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 70.55% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Whirlpool and Helen Of Troy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SharkNinja Buy 14.67% $603.23M 5.93% Whirlpool Neutral -5.41% $610M 2.66% Helen Of Troy Neutral -10.84% $175.01M -30.97%

Key Takeaway:

SharkNinja ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja Inc is a product design and technology company that creates 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions through inventive products for consumers around the world. Its product categories include Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty products. It sells vacuum cleaners, cooking pots, fryers, hair dryers, etc. The SharkNinja Group is expected to carry on the design, production, marketing, and distribution of the Shark and Ninja brands of small household appliances in North America, Europe and other selected international markets (excluding the Asia Pacific Region and Greater China). Currently, the majority of the revenue is derived from the U.S. market.

Understanding the Numbers: SharkNinja's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: SharkNinja's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SharkNinja's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SharkNinja's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

