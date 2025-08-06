US Foods Hldg's Earnings Outlook

US Foods Hldg USFD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that US Foods Hldg will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12.

Anticipation surrounds US Foods Hldg's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.80 0.83 0.93 EPS Actual 0.68 0.84 0.85 0.93 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of US Foods Hldg's Stock

Shares of US Foods Hldg were trading at $82.42 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on US Foods Hldg

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on US Foods Hldg.

With 9 analyst ratings, US Foods Hldg has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $87.78, indicating a potential 6.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Performance Food Gr, The Chefs' Warehouse and United Natural Foods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $104.71, suggesting a potential 27.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 7.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for United Natural Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 68.45% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Performance Food Gr, The Chefs' Warehouse and United Natural Foods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity US Foods Hldg Buy 4.49% $1.61B 2.52% Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86% United Natural Foods Neutral 7.48% $1.08B -0.43%

Key Takeaway:

US Foods Hldg ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Get to Know US Foods Hldg Better

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

Financial Insights: US Foods Hldg

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, US Foods Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.49% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: US Foods Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.09.

To track all earnings releases for US Foods Hldg visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.