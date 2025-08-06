Gilead Sciences's Earnings Outlook

Gilead Sciences GILD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

Investors in Gilead Sciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 2.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.7 1.55 1.60 EPS Actual 1.81 1.9 2.02 2.01 Price Change % -3.0% 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% -3.0%

Tracking Gilead Sciences's Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences were trading at $112.46 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Gilead Sciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $133.0, the consensus suggests a potential 18.26% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amgen, with an average 1-year price target of $305.86, suggesting a potential 171.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $477.14, suggesting a potential 324.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $712.47, suggesting a potential 533.53% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gilead Sciences Buy -0.28% $5.13B 6.83% Amgen Neutral 9.43% $5.18B 28.63% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Neutral 7.02% $2.41B 6.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Outperform 3.62% $3.15B 4.69%

Key Takeaway:

Gilead Sciences ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Gilead Sciences is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Gilead Sciences's Background

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.3.

