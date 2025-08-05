Earnings Preview: Xperi

Xperi XPER will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xperi to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Xperi's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 15.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xperi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.23 0.18 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.16 0.39 0.51 0.12 Price Change % 15.0% -3.0% -12.0% -3.0%

Xperi Share Price Analysis

Shares of Xperi were trading at $5.75 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Xperi

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Xperi.

Analysts have provided Xperi with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 230.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Telos, Silvaco Group and Alarum Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Telos, with an average 1-year price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential 60.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 108.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 160.87% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Telos, Silvaco Group and Alarum Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xperi Buy -4.05% $84.43M -4.33% Telos Neutral 3.37% $12.18M -6.79% Silvaco Group Buy -11.31% $11.08M -20.99% Alarum Technologies Buy -14.84% $4.82M 1.51%

Key Takeaway:

Xperi ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Xperi is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Xperi

Xperi Inc is a consumer and entertainment technology company. Its offering comprises a portfolio of software and services. The company creates extraordinary experiences at home and on the go for millions of consumers around the world, enabling audiences to connect with content in a more intelligent, immersive, and personal way. Its business is divided into four categories based on the products delivered and customers served: Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Platform Solutions. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Consumer Electronics segment. Its also have sales in Japan, Europe and Middle East, China, South Korea, Latin America, and Others.

Xperi's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Xperi's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Xperi's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -16.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xperi's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xperi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Xperi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

