An Overview of Oportun Financial's Earnings

Oportun Financial OPRT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oportun Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Oportun Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.32, leading to a 9.11% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Oportun Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.04 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.40 0.49 0.02 0.08 Price Change % 9.0% 8.0% -4.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Oportun Financial's Stock

Shares of Oportun Financial were trading at $6.12 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 128.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oportun Financial

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Oportun Financial.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Oportun Financial, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $8.0, suggesting a potential 30.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OppFi and DeFi Development, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OppFi, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 120.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DeFi Development, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 635.29% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for OppFi and DeFi Development, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Antalpha Platform Holding Buy -29.05% $2.86M 0.59% OppFi Outperform 10.15% $116.24M -41.11% DeFi Development Outperform -30.15% $280.21K -24.49%

Key Takeaway:

Oportun Financial ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer outperforming and one underperforming. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit, with both peers reporting higher figures. In terms of return on equity, Oportun Financial is at the top compared to its peers.

Delving into Oportun Financial's Background

Oportun Financial Corp is engaged in providing financial services to people who either do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. The company offers Personal Loans, Auto Loans, unsecured personal loans, and secured personal loans, and provides deposit accounts, debit card services, and other transaction services to its customers. Its product offerings include small-dollar, unsecured installment loans and other products and services.

Oportun Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oportun Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.68% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oportun Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oportun Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oportun Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Oportun Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

