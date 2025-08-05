A Peek at Gulf Island Fabrication's Future Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gulf Island Fabrication to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from Gulf Island Fabrication is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gulf Island Fabrication's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.13 0.13 EPS Actual 0.23 0.26 0.14 0.11 Price Change % -10.0% -3.0% 7.000000000000001% -11.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication were trading at $6.85 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

