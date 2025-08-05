Examining the Future: McEwen Mining's Earnings Outlook

McEwen Mining MUX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect McEwen Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

McEwen Mining bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at McEwen Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.16 -0.04 -0.26 Price Change % -6.0% 5.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of McEwen Mining Shares

Shares of McEwen Mining were trading at $10.4 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on McEwen Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on McEwen Mining.

The consensus rating for McEwen Mining is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.83, there's a potential 52.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gold Royalty, Gold Resource and Coeur Mining, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gold Royalty, with an average 1-year price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential 57.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gold Resource, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential 85.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coeur Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 15.38% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gold Royalty, Gold Resource and Coeur Mining, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity McEwen Buy -13.42% $10.07M -1.29% Gold Royalty Buy 8.43% $2.90M -0.22% Gold Resource Buy -33.94% $-1.45M -32.08% Coeur Mining Buy 69.00% $112.70M 1.72%

Key Takeaway:

McEwen Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, McEwen Mining lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind McEwen Mining

McEwen Inc, formerly McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company that focuses on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company generates its revenue from gold and silver production. It owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico and holds a minority stake in the company that manages the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half of the company's gold output comes from the El Gallo 1 mine, while the remaining gold production and the majority of silver production are sourced from the San Jose mine. Geographically, majority of production occurs in the United States.

Financial Milestones: McEwen Mining's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: McEwen Mining's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: McEwen Mining's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): McEwen Mining's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: McEwen Mining's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

