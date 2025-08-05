Earnings Outlook For Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box JACK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Jack In The Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Investors in Jack In The Box are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack In The Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.69 1.09 1.51 EPS Actual 1.20 1.92 1.16 1.65 Price Change % -6.0% 12.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Tracking Jack In The Box's Stock Performance

Shares of Jack In The Box were trading at $19.04 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Jack In The Box visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.