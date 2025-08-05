A Preview Of Emergent BioSolutions's Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions EBS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Emergent BioSolutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

The announcement from Emergent BioSolutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 34.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Emergent BioSolutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 -0.50 0.14 -0.94 EPS Actual 0.71 0.05 1.37 -2.32 Price Change % 34.0% -6.0% 20.0% -42.0%

Emergent BioSolutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions were trading at $5.95 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

