A Look Ahead: Nomad Foods's Earnings Forecast

Nomad Foods NOMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nomad Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Nomad Foods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.25% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nomad Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.58 0.45 EPS Actual 0.37 0.45 0.60 0.47 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Nomad Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nomad Foods were trading at $17.12 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nomad Foods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $21.5, the consensus suggests a potential 25.58% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of J&J Snack Foods, Simply Good Foods and Freshpet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for J&J Snack Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 776.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Simply Good Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 127.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Freshpet, with an average 1-year price target of $81.6, suggesting a potential 376.64% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for J&J Snack Foods, Simply Good Foods and Freshpet, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nomad Foods Outperform -3.01% $211.60M 1.24% J&J Snack Foods Buy -1.01% $95.70M 0.51% Simply Good Foods Buy 13.80% $138.52M 2.25% Freshpet Buy 17.60% $103.79M -1.21%

Key Takeaway:

Nomad Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Nomad Foods is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company that is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, Ice Cream and ready meals like pizza. It sells its products through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, and Scandinavia, and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

Nomad Foods: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nomad Foods's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Nomad Foods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nomad Foods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nomad Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

