Examining the Future: Magnite's Earnings Outlook

Magnite MGNI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Magnite will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from Magnite is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 19.79% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Magnite's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.39 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.12 0.34 0.17 0.14 Price Change % 20.0% -2.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Magnite Share Price Analysis

Shares of Magnite were trading at $22.68 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Magnite

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Magnite.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Magnite, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $24.11, suggesting a potential 6.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DoubleVerify Holdings, Stagwell and Integral Ad Science Holdi, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DoubleVerify Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 16.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stagwell, with an average 1-year price target of $8.48, suggesting a potential 62.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Integral Ad Science Holdi, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 47.09% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for DoubleVerify Holdings, Stagwell and Integral Ad Science Holdi, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Magnite Buy 4.32% $92.97M -1.28% DoubleVerify Holdings Buy 17.25% $134.09M 0.22% Stagwell Buy 5.31% $247.60M -0.97% Integral Ad Science Holdi Buy 17.06% $103.94M 0.78%

Key Takeaway:

Magnite ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Delving into Magnite's Background

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Magnite displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Magnite adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

