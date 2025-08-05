Life360's Earnings: A Preview

Life360 LIF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Life360 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Life360 bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.38% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Life360's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.18 EPS Actual 0.05 0.10 0.09 Price Change % 20.0% 11.0% -8.0%

Tracking Life360's Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 were trading at $76.98 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 161.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Life360

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Life360.

The consensus rating for Life360 is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $72.89, there's a potential 5.31% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Confluent, MARA Holdings and Clearwater Analytics Hldg, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Confluent, with an average 1-year price target of $26.19, suggesting a potential 65.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MARA Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential 70.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 59.08% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Confluent, MARA Holdings and Clearwater Analytics Hldg, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Life360 Buy 32.47% $83.55M 1.19% Confluent Outperform 20.13% $208.12M -7.85% MARA Holdings Outperform 64.31% $196.75M 18.98% Clearwater Analytics Hldg Outperform 23.51% $92.94M 0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Life360 ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Life360 has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Life360: A Closer Look

Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active users. Security-conscious families use the Life360 app to track each other's whereabouts and to track the location of their pets and personal belongings. Life360 also offers a suite of additional security features, such as driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. In the US, the Life360 app regularly ranks in the top 10 most popular social-networking apps and in the top 25 across all apps in terms of daily active users.

A Deep Dive into Life360's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Life360 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.47% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life360's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Life360 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Life360 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.