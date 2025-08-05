Genius Sports Earnings Preview

Genius Sports GENI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genius Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Genius Sports are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.52% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Genius Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.12 0.05 -0.09 Price Change % -4.0% 4.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Genius Sports's Stock

Shares of Genius Sports were trading at $12.08 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Genius Sports

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Genius Sports.

The consensus rating for Genius Sports is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $13.5 implies a potential 11.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive and Monarch Casino & Resort, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential 83.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rush Street Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential 53.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monarch Casino & Resort, with an average 1-year price target of $101.5, suggesting a potential 740.23% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive and Monarch Casino & Resort, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genius Sports Buy 20.28% $35.20M -1.28% PENN Entertainment Outperform 4.08% $553.80M 3.83% Rush Street Interactive Buy 22.16% $95.07M 16.34% Monarch Casino & Resort Buy 6.84% $76.20M 5.03%

Key Takeaway:

Genius Sports ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genius Sports's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.28% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

