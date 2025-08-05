Earnings Outlook For Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital PNW is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pinnacle West Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

Anticipation surrounds Pinnacle West Capital's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 0.02% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.14 3.49 1.18 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 3.37 1.76 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Pinnacle West Capital Shares

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital were trading at $92.24 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Pinnacle West Capital

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Pinnacle West Capital.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Pinnacle West Capital, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $95.0, suggesting a potential 2.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and OGE Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 49.05% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and OGE Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pinnacle West Capital Neutral 8.47% $352.10M -0.07% OGE Energy Outperform 11.92% $353.40M 2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Pinnacle West Capital ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility serving approximately 1.4 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including the Phoenix area. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in one of the largest nuclear plants in the US, Palo Verde. Half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.

Pinnacle West Capital's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle West Capital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle West Capital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle West Capital's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinnacle West Capital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle West Capital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

