Preview: Uber Technologies's Earnings

Uber Technologies UBER will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Uber Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

The announcement from Uber Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.33, leading to a 1.61% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Uber Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.48 0.41 0.31 EPS Actual 0.83 0.23 0.46 0.47 Price Change % -2.0% 9.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies were trading at $88.43 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Uber Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Uber Technologies.

The consensus rating for Uber Technologies is Buy, based on 31 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $103.74, there's a potential 17.31% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lyft, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lyft, with an average 1-year price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential 79.8% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Lyft, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Uber Technologies Buy 13.84% $4.60B 8.16% Lyft Neutral 13.54% $587.30M 0.32%

Key Takeaway:

Uber Technologies is positioned favorably for revenue growth compared to its peer. It leads in gross profit margin. The return on equity is higher than its peer.

Unveiling the Story Behind Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Milestones: Uber Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

