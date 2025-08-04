Earnings Outlook For Rayonier Adv Materials

Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rayonier Adv Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Rayonier Adv Materials bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.39, leading to a 6.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.19 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.10 -0.12 0.19 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -18.0% 21.0% 30.0%

Tracking Rayonier Adv Materials's Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier Adv Materials were trading at $3.63 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Rayonier Adv Materials

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rayonier Adv Materials.

Analysts have provided Rayonier Adv Materials with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $6.0, suggesting a potential 65.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arq, Flotek Industries and Valhi, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arq, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 120.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flotek Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 340.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Valhi, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 230.58% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Arq, Flotek Industries and Valhi, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform -8.17% $24.05M -4.56% Arq Buy 25.33% $9.91M 0.09% Flotek Industries Neutral 37.12% $12.45M 4.61% Valhi Underperform 1.51% $122.50M 1.61%

Key Takeaway:

Rayonier Adv Materials ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative rate compared to positive growth rates of its peers. It also lags in Gross Profit, showing the lowest figure among the group. However, it performs better in terms of Return on Equity, although still not the highest. Overall, Rayonier Adv Materials is positioned lower compared to its peers across the key metrics analyzed.

Delving into Rayonier Adv Materials's Background

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties, a natural polymer used in the manufacturing of various specialty chemical products, including liquid crystal displays, filters, textiles and performance additives for pharmaceutical, food and other industrial applications. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in the reportable segments of High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The key revenue is derived from the High Purity Cellulose segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rayonier Adv Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rayonier Adv Materials's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Rayonier Adv Materials's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rayonier Adv Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rayonier Adv Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Rayonier Adv Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

