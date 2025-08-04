A Look at Ranpak Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Ranpak Hldgs PACK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ranpak Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Ranpak Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.33% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 0.07 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% 0.0% -9.0%

Performance of Ranpak Hldgs Shares

Shares of Ranpak Hldgs were trading at $3.47 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ranpak Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ranpak Hldgs.

With 2 analyst ratings, Ranpak Hldgs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $5.5, indicating a potential 58.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sealed Air, Sonoco Prods and Graphic Packaging Holding, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sealed Air, with an average 1-year price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential 1033.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sonoco Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $53.17, suggesting a potential 1432.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Graphic Packaging Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $24.6, suggesting a potential 608.93% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Sealed Air, Sonoco Prods and Graphic Packaging Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ranpak Hldgs Neutral 6.92% $30.90M -2.00% Sealed Air Buy -4.29% $391.70M 15.96% Sonoco Prods Buy 49.39% $406.28M 17.36% Graphic Packaging Holding Neutral -1.48% $420M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Ranpak Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Ranpak Hldgs: A Closer Look

Ranpak Holdings Corp is a provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-Commerce and industrial supply chains. The company offers a full suite of protective packaging systems and paper consumables. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe/Asia. The group generates revenue by providing its PPS systems and paper consumables to customers, which include direct end-users and a network of exclusive paper packaging solution distributors, and by providing end-of-line automation systems that solve challenges, including optimization, customization, and efficiency. It has two segments, North America and Europe/Asia.

Ranpak Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ranpak Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ranpak Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranpak Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ranpak Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.