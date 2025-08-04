Earnings Preview For Safehold

Safehold SAFE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Safehold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Safehold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 3.97% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Safehold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 0.37 0.36 EPS Actual 0.44 0.36 0.37 0.41 Price Change % 4.0% 8.0% -4.0% 2.0%

Performance of Safehold Shares

Shares of Safehold were trading at $14.09 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Safehold

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Safehold.

Analysts have provided Safehold with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $21.67, suggesting a potential 53.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Four Corners Property Tr, Outfront Media and EPR Props, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Four Corners Property Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 110.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 31.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential 317.53% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Four Corners Property Tr, Outfront Media and EPR Props, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Safehold Neutral 4.79% $96.52M 1.25% Four Corners Property Tr Outperform 9.57% $62.09M 1.92% Outfront Media Neutral -4.36% $169.40M -3.75% EPR Props Neutral 4.52% $151.19M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

Safehold ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Safehold is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Safehold's Background

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Financial Milestones: Safehold's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Safehold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.79% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Safehold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.