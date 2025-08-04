Adeia's Earnings Outlook

Adeia ADEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Adeia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Adeia's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 7.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Adeia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.43 0.39 0.23 EPS Actual 0.26 0.47 0.27 0.28 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 22.0% -18.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Adeia were trading at $12.34 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Adeia

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Adeia.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Adeia, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $19.75, suggesting a potential 60.05% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teradata, Progress Software and Tenable Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teradata, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 139.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Progress Software, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 459.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tenable Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $38.7, suggesting a potential 213.61% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Teradata, Progress Software and Tenable Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rapid7 Neutral 2.51% $150.77M 5.98% Teradata Buy -10.11% $248M 30.24% Progress Software Buy 35.57% $190.07M 3.85% Tenable Holdings Neutral 3.41% $186.68M -4.01%

Key Takeaway:

Adeia ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, performing better than its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Adeia is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About Adeia

Adeia Inc is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. Its only operating segment being Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing. In the IP segment, the company licenses innovations to companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform.

A Deep Dive into Adeia's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Adeia's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adeia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adeia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Adeia's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.2.

