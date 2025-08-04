What's Next: Accel Entertainment's Earnings Preview

Accel Entertainment ACEL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Accel Entertainment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Anticipation surrounds Accel Entertainment's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accel Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.23 0.21 0.22 0.25 Price Change % 5.0% -8.0% -3.0% 10.0%

Accel Entertainment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Accel Entertainment were trading at $12.48 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Accel Entertainment

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Accel Entertainment.

Analysts have provided Accel Entertainment with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 28.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Accel Entertainment, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Accel Entertainment, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Accel Entertainment Outperform 7.32% $100.36M 5.70%

Key Takeaway:

Accel Entertainment ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. The company is at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Inc is a distributed gaming and local entertainment operator in the United States. It is engaged in the installation, maintenance, operation, and servicing of gaming terminals and related equipment, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The Company also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. It generates revenue from Net gaming, Amusement, Manufacturing, ATM fees, and others.

Accel Entertainment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Accel Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Accel Entertainment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accel Entertainment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, Accel Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Accel Entertainment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.