Exploring StoneX Group's Earnings Expectations

StoneX Group SNEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that StoneX Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Anticipation surrounds StoneX Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 6.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at StoneX Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.45 1.37 1.25 EPS Actual 1.41 1.69 1.61 1.32 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 8.0% 6.0% 2.0%

StoneX Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of StoneX Group were trading at $96.96 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

