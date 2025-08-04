August 4, 2025 1:04 PM 1 min read

Exploring StoneX Group's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

StoneX Group SNEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that StoneX Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Anticipation surrounds StoneX Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 6.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at StoneX Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.44 1.45 1.37 1.25
EPS Actual 1.41 1.69 1.61 1.32
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 8.0% 6.0% 2.0%

StoneX Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of StoneX Group were trading at $96.96 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for StoneX Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SNEX Logo
SNEXStoneX Group Inc
$98.611.70%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.82
Growth
78.71
Quality
63.08
Value
83.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved