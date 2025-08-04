What to Expect from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.31.

The announcement from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 4.68% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.64 -1.27 -1.45 -1.72 EPS Actual -1.57 -1.39 -1.40 -1.52 Price Change % -5.0% -2.0% -3.0% 14.000000000000002%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were trading at $28.44 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $61.14, suggesting a potential 114.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential 164.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 19.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 77.14% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Outperform 27.99% $110.63M -75.63% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 61.20% $88.57M -6.40% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Neutral -10.61% $164.87M -26.30% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy 9.84% $-7.01M -20.57%

Key Takeaway:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company has the lowest return on equity.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

A Deep Dive into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -108.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -75.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

To track all earnings releases for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.