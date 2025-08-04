Earnings Preview For Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage TAP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Molson Coors Beverage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84.

Molson Coors Beverage bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.8 1.13 1.67 1.70 EPS Actual 0.5 1.30 1.80 1.92 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Performance of Molson Coors Beverage Shares

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage were trading at $48.21 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Molson Coors Beverage

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Molson Coors Beverage.

Analysts have given Molson Coors Beverage a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $55.62, indicating a potential 15.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Boston Beer Co, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boston Beer Co, with an average 1-year price target of $226.0, suggesting a potential 368.78% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Boston Beer Co, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Molson Coors Beverage Neutral -11.26% $850.90M 0.92% Boston Beer Co Neutral 1.53% $292.52M 6.68%

Key Takeaway:

Molson Coors Beverage ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peer. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity. Overall, Molson Coors Beverage is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Breaking Down Molson Coors Beverage's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Molson Coors Beverage faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.26% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Molson Coors Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

