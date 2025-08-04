Earnings Outlook For MPLX

MPLX MPLX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MPLX to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Investors in MPLX are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.08% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MPLX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.03 1.04 0.99 EPS Actual 1.10 1.07 1.01 1.15 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Performance of MPLX Shares

Shares of MPLX were trading at $51.85 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on MPLX

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MPLX.

Analysts have given MPLX a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $52.5, indicating a potential 1.25% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cheniere Energy, ONEOK and Energy Transfer, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $269.8, suggesting a potential 420.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ONEOK, with an average 1-year price target of $96.88, suggesting a potential 86.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential 56.93% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Cheniere Energy, ONEOK and Energy Transfer, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MPLX Outperform 10.87% $1.27B 8.15% Cheniere Energy Outperform 28.00% $1.09B 6.26% ONEOK Outperform 68.23% $2.01B 3.31% Energy Transfer Outperform -2.82% $4.08B 3.56%

Key Takeaway:

MPLX ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind MPLX

MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian and Permian regions. The asset base is made up of crude oil and refined products assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering and processing assets that were purchased or built.

Breaking Down MPLX's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MPLX showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.87% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: MPLX's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MPLX's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MPLX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

