Earnings Preview For Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum MPC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23.

Marathon Petroleum bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.54 0.02 0.98 4.89 EPS Actual -0.24 0.77 1.87 4.12 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Marathon Petroleum's Stock

Shares of Marathon Petroleum were trading at $165.53 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Marathon Petroleum

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marathon Petroleum.

A total of 15 analyst ratings have been received for Marathon Petroleum, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $184.07, suggesting a potential 11.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phillips 66, Valero Energy and Sunoco, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phillips 66, with an average 1-year price target of $136.31, suggesting a potential 17.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Valero Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $156.06, suggesting a potential 5.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sunoco, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 59.52% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Phillips 66, Valero Energy and Sunoco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marathon Petroleum Outperform -3.64% $1.36B -0.43% Phillips 66 Neutral -12.60% $3.43B 3.20% Valero Energy Outperform -13.34% $1.22B 2.99% Sunoco Outperform -5.82% $497M 4.04%

Key Takeaway:

Marathon Petroleum ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Marathon Petroleum's Background

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Marathon Petroleum: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Petroleum's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, Marathon Petroleum adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Marathon Petroleum visit their earnings calendar on our site.

