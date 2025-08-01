What to Expect from Praxis Precision Medicine's Earnings

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Praxis Precision Medicine to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.37.

The market awaits Praxis Precision Medicine's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Praxis Precision Medicine's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -3.20 -2.96 -1.99 -2.31 EPS Actual -3.29 -2.94 -2.75 -1.74 Price Change % 6.0% -41.0% 5.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicine were trading at $54.22 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

