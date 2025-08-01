What's Next: TG Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

TG Therapeutics TGTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TG Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Anticipation surrounds TG Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TG Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.08 0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.03 0.15 0.02 0.04 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 3.0% 6.0% -3.0%

Tracking TG Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics were trading at $35.5 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.