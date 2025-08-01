An Overview of Tidewater's Earnings

Tidewater TDW will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tidewater to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The announcement from Tidewater is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 5.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.93 1.09 0.91 EPS Actual 0.83 0.70 0.87 0.94 Price Change % 6.0% -6.0% -13.0% -4.0%

Tracking Tidewater's Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater were trading at $50.01 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tidewater

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tidewater.

The consensus rating for Tidewater is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $70.0, there's a potential 39.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oceaneering International, USA Compression Partners and Kodiak Gas Services, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oceaneering International, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 56.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for USA Compression Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 50.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 12.02% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Oceaneering International, USA Compression Partners and Kodiak Gas Services, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tidewater Outperform 3.82% $101.60M 3.83% Oceaneering International Neutral 4.39% $148.43M 6.74% USA Compression Partners Underperform 6.96% $93.22M 203.38% Kodiak Gas Services Buy 52.97% $130.65M 2.22%

Key Takeaway:

Tidewater ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides marine and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The company's vessels and associated services support all phases of offshore crude oil and natural gas (also referred to as oil and gas) exploration activities, field development, production, and maintenance, as well as windfarm development and maintenance. Its services include towing and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workovers, production activities, field abandonment, dismantlement, and restoration activities; and Others. The group manages its business through five segments including the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and West Africa.

Tidewater's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tidewater showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.82% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tidewater's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tidewater's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tidewater's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tidewater's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

