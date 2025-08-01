Exploring Tower Semiconductor's Earnings Expectations

Tower Semiconductor TSEM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tower Semiconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Anticipation surrounds Tower Semiconductor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tower Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.53 0.53 0.45 EPS Actual 0.45 0.59 0.57 0.53 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor were trading at $45.75 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

