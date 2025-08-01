August 1, 2025 2:06 PM 1 min read

Exploring Tower Semiconductor's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tower Semiconductor TSEM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tower Semiconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Anticipation surrounds Tower Semiconductor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tower Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.53 0.53 0.45
EPS Actual 0.45 0.59 0.57 0.53
Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor were trading at $45.75 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Tower Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TSEM Logo
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$43.72-4.44%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.11
Growth
87.16
Quality
52.88
Value
64.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved