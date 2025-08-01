What's Next: Freshpet's Earnings Preview

Freshpet FRPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in Freshpet are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freshpet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.41 0.11 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.09 0.36 0.24 -0.03 Price Change % 2.0% -6.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Performance of Freshpet Shares

Shares of Freshpet were trading at $68.32 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Freshpet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Freshpet.

Analysts have provided Freshpet with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $94.71, suggesting a potential 38.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Simply Good Foods, Nomad Foods and J&J Snack Foods, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Simply Good Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 42.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nomad Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 68.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for J&J Snack Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 119.56% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Simply Good Foods, Nomad Foods and J&J Snack Foods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Freshpet Outperform 17.60% $103.79M -1.21% Simply Good Foods Buy 13.80% $138.52M 2.25% Nomad Foods Outperform -3.01% $211.60M 1.24% J&J Snack Foods Buy -1.01% $95.70M 0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Freshpet ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit margin. It has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Freshpet

Freshpet produces and sells premium fresh pet food through its company-owned refrigerators placed in grocery, mass and club, pet specialty, and natural stores. Freshpet primarily targets dogs (96% of 2024 sales), with cats and treats comprising the rest of its sales. Geographically, the company's home US market, where all its food is produced, accounts for about 98% of sales, with exports to Canada, the United Kingdom, and other European countries accounting for the remaining balance.

A Deep Dive into Freshpet's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Freshpet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Freshpet's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.82%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freshpet's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freshpet's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Freshpet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Freshpet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.