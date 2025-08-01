August 1, 2025 12:04 PM 1 min read

Preview: Twist Bioscience's Earnings

Twist Bioscience TWST is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.56.

The market awaits Twist Bioscience's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 8.85% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.63 -0.69 -0.77
EPS Actual -0.66 -0.53 -0.59 -0.70
Price Change % -9.0% -1.0% -0.0% -19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience were trading at $33.57 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
