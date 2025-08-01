Earnings Preview: Bruker

Bruker BRKR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bruker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Bruker's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.74 0.59 0.54 EPS Actual 0.47 0.76 0.60 0.52 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Bruker's Stock

Shares of Bruker were trading at $38.43 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Bruker

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bruker.

Analysts have provided Bruker with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $45.67, suggesting a potential 18.84% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sotera Health and Bio-Techne, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bio-Rad Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $306.33, suggesting a potential 697.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sotera Health, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 60.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential 76.29% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sotera Health and Bio-Techne, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bruker Neutral 11.04% $391.20M 0.97% Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -4.16% $306M 0.97% Sotera Health Buy 2.56% $135.43M -3.24% Bio-Techne Buy 4.20% $214.56M 1.10%

Key Takeaway:

Bruker ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Bruker is at the top.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bruker

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Bruker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bruker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Bruker visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.