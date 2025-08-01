Earnings Preview For Primoris Services

Primoris Services PRIM will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Primoris Services to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

The market awaits Primoris Services's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Primoris Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.75 1.02 0.79 EPS Actual 0.98 1.13 1.22 1.04 Price Change % -3.0% 10.0% 15.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services were trading at $94.17 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Primoris Services

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Primoris Services.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Primoris Services, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $93.67, suggesting a potential 0.53% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WillScot Holdings, Granite Const and Everus Construction Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WillScot Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 58.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Granite Const, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 19.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Everus Construction Group, with an average 1-year price target of $73.0, suggesting a potential 22.48% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for WillScot Holdings, Granite Const and Everus Construction Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Primoris Services Outperform 16.66% $170.66M 3.10% WillScot Holdings Outperform -4.71% $300.37M 4.24% Granite Const Sell 4.06% $83.85M -3.35% Everus Construction Group Buy 32.12% $92.49M 8.31%

Key Takeaway:

Primoris Services ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Primoris Services's Background

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Primoris Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Primoris Services's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.66% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

To track all earnings releases for Primoris Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.