Earnings Outlook For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Diamondback Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69.

Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.34 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.83% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.20 3.35 3.99 4.51 EPS Actual 4.54 3.64 3.38 4.52 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Diamondback Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Diamondback Energy were trading at $148.66 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Diamondback Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Diamondback Energy.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Diamondback Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $191.64, suggesting a potential 28.91% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Venture Global, EQT and Expand Energy, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Venture Global, with an average 1-year price target of $16.62, suggesting a potential 88.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EQT, with an average 1-year price target of $62.5, suggesting a potential 57.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Expand Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $135.09, suggesting a potential 9.13% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Venture Global, EQT and Expand Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Diamondback Energy Outperform 81.74% $1.81B 3.69% Venture Global Buy 104.67% $1.62B 10.18% EQT Neutral 106.22% $733.65M 3.72% Expand Energy Outperform 632.80% $1.41B 5.51%

Key Takeaway:

Diamondback Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Diamondback Energy Better

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 81.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Diamondback Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.