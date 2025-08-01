Equity Residential's Earnings Outlook

Equity Residential EQR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Equity Residential will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The market awaits Equity Residential's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Equity Residential's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 1 0.98 0.96 EPS Actual 0.95 1 0.98 0.97 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Equity Residential's Stock

Shares of Equity Residential were trading at $63.2 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Equity Residential

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Equity Residential.

Analysts have given Equity Residential a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $77.5, indicating a potential 22.63% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AvalonBay Communities, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AvalonBay Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $234.9, suggesting a potential 271.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $170.62, suggesting a potential 169.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Essex Property Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $317.95, suggesting a potential 403.09% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for AvalonBay Communities, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equity Residential Neutral 4.10% $469.27M 2.32% AvalonBay Communities Neutral 4.63% $477.02M 1.98% Mid-America Apartment Outperform 0.11% $175.01M 1.80% Essex Property Trust Outperform 6.21% $322.42M 3.95%

Key Takeaway:

Equity Residential ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Equity Residential's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

