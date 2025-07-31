Fulgent Genetics Earnings Preview

Fulgent Genetics FLGT will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fulgent Genetics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33.

Investors in Fulgent Genetics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.12 -0.15 -0.30 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.31 0.15 Price Change % 19.0% -2.0% -12.0% 6.0%

Performance of Fulgent Genetics Shares

Shares of Fulgent Genetics were trading at $17.49 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Fulgent Genetics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fulgent Genetics.

Analysts have provided Fulgent Genetics with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $24.0, suggesting a potential 37.22% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nutex Health, Castle Biosciences and Cross Country Healthcare, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nutex Health, with an average 1-year price target of $262.5, suggesting a potential 1400.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Castle Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential 113.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cross Country Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $17.55, suggesting a potential 0.34% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Nutex Health, Castle Biosciences and Cross Country Healthcare are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fulgent Genetics Neutral 13.92% $28.35M -1.02% Nutex Health Buy 213.98% $118.34M 8.52% Castle Biosciences Buy 20.57% $71.61M -5.77% Cross Country Healthcare Neutral -22.62% $58.66M -0.12%

Key Takeaway:

Fulgent Genetics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a negative percentage. Overall, Fulgent Genetics lags behind its peers in all key financial metrics analyzed.

Get to Know Fulgent Genetics Better

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company is engaged in laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. The laboratory services business which generates key revenue includes, technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Its therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; and Foreign.

Fulgent Genetics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fulgent Genetics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fulgent Genetics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fulgent Genetics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fulgent Genetics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Fulgent Genetics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

