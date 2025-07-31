A Glimpse of Arbor Realty Trust's Earnings Potential

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Arbor Realty Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.41 0.39 0.43 EPS Actual 0.31 0.40 0.43 0.45 Price Change % -3.0% -13.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Arbor Realty Trust's Stock

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust were trading at $11.47 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Arbor Realty Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Arbor Realty Trust.

Analysts have given Arbor Realty Trust a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $10.5, indicating a potential 8.46% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BrightSpire Capital, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and BrightSpire Capital are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BrightSpire Capital Buy -19.13% $32.77M 0.47%

Key Takeaway:

Arbor Realty Trust ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred, and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Breaking Down Arbor Realty Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arbor Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.24% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arbor Realty Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arbor Realty Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arbor Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

